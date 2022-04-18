More than 150 people enjoyed a dinner, dance and auction event at the Pavilion at Blackwater junction in Union Hall on Saturday, March 26, all for a good cause.
The Color of Hope auction event brought sponsors and donors together for an evening of giving, in which the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center’s “Burn the Mortgage” campaign topped $285,000.
This months-long effort started back in October with a vision by Sue Gallagher to pay off the $350,000 mortgage debt currently held by the Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount. Sue, a court appointed special advocate at the Center, is no stranger to fundraising, having twice kayaked all 500 miles of Smith Mountain Lake securing more than $150,000 over the past five years and boosting awareness of the problems of child abuse.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
