N.C.-based Mipso will make stop at Harvester

Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will present four-piece Mipso on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. with doors opening an hour prior.
“Since making their acclaimed debut with 2013’s Dark Holler Pop, Mipso has captivated audiences with their finely layered vocal harmonies, graceful fluency in the timeless musical traditions of their home state, and a near-telepathic musical connection that makes their live show especially kinetic,” a press release stated.
On their self-titled sixth album and Rounder Records debut, fiddle player Libby Rodenbough, mandolinist Jacob Sharp, guitarist Joseph Terrell and bassist Wood Robinson share their “most sonically adventurous and lyrically rich work to date, each moment charged with the tension between textural effervescence and an underlying despair about the modern world.”
