During the Bedford County School Board meeting Thursday, Bedford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marc Bergan introduced three new administrative employees who began this school year.
The first was Suzanne Quesenberry, a school nutrition supervisor. Quesenberry was in this role before but went on to be food and beverage director for Salem Living in Salem and was also involved with Salem City Schools. She worked for over 15 years as food director for William and Mary, and catering director for Virginia Tech.
Next was Kelly Thomas, supervisor of health services. She served as a medical officer in the United States Air Force. From there she served Loudoun County as a school nurse, resource nurse and as acting health services supervisor. Thomas will lead health services for Bedford County Public Schools.
Last was Kate McNeely. McNeely is principal for the county’s alternative education service. At the start of her teaching career, McNeely lived in and taught students in a village in Alaska. McNeely has taught in schools from South Carolina to Virginia.
Two other employees were slated to be introduced but could not attend. They will be introduced during November’s meeting.
