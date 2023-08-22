Two years ago when the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) Ospreys held the first varsity football game in the school’s history, the Virginia Spartans handed them a 26-0 loss.
A lot has happened since then.
On August 19th, the Ospreys opened up their 2023 campaign with a 48-14 victory over that same Spartan squad, a homeschool team out of Roanoke.
“It was a great way to start the season,” noted SMLCA Coach Kenis Maciel. “I thought the boys played very physical and fast.”
The Ospreys used dominating line play up front to establish their run game, regularly opening up holes that accounted for big gains. That accounted for the 41-6 halftime lead.
“It was a real team effort,” Coach Maciel said. “The players have done everything we have asked of them through the offseason and preseason (to get ready).”
The game started at 5 p.m., leading to hot playing conditions.
“I felt the boys handled it very well,” Coach Maciel said of the heat. “Sometimes that can be a distraction.”
The Ospreys wanted to establish a high level of physical play from the start. They did just that.
The SMLCA backfield—which includes senior Kayden Saunders, junior Chase Miller and senior Gabe Shaffer, a transfer from Hargrave Military Academy—is talented and took advantage of the large holes its line opened up. Overall, the Ospreys ran for 302 yards on 26 carries. Saunders led the way with 154 yards on nine carries. He scored two touchdowns. Miller added three touchdowns; Jacob Parziale and Shaffer had one each.
“Establishing the run game was important,” Coach Maciel said. By doing so, the Ospreys could save their passing game attack for the next game. “I didn’t want to open it up too much and give up our gameplan to who we play next.”
That would be an away game next Friday, 4 p.m., at Fishburne Military Academy. Last year Fishburne scored a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game to down the O’s 22-20.
Coach Maciel said the Ospreys have a solid stable of quarterbacks. He said there are three or four on the squad that could start for any team in this area.
In the kicking game Saturday, Ethan Hahn went 6-for-7 on extra point attempts. But it’s the Ospreys defense that will set the tone for the rest of the season. The Spartans first touchdown came on a long pass play, while their other score came on the last play of the game.
“We’re going to rely on our defense,” the SMLCA coach said. “They fly to the ball. We should have one of the best secondaries around the whole valley.”
That secondary includes Stacey Beverly, Zach Witcher, Joshua Bisnett and Bruce Phillips. “They cover very well. That allows the front seven to focus a lot on the run,” Coach Maciel said. “We don’t have a weak spot-on defense.” Witcher had an interception in Saturday’s game.
Last year the Ospreys went 7-2, with signature wins against Roanoke Catholic and Isle of Wight. This year’s schedule includes tilts against three public schools, six private schools, and this past week’s contest against the Roanoke homeschool team.
In this week’s game, Coach Maciel expects Fishburne to play physical. Fishburne likes to spread the ball around.
“We’re going to have to up our level of physicality this week,” Coach Maciel said. “We will incorporate more of the pass game this week.”
This year’s schedule also includes games against Randolph-Henry and St. Anne Belfield.
“We upped our level of competition,” he said of this year’s opponents. “I feel like the boys are up to the challenge this year.
“We have a good group of kids. We’re looking forward to a great year and we’re glad to get it off with a good start.”
