Deal calls for completing Mountain Valley Pipeline

A side deal reached between West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Democratic leaders puts a new spin on the future of the Mountain Valley Pipeline — a project that has spurred years of controversy in Virginia and plans to travel south of Smith Mountain Lake.
The deal, which includes numerous energy permitting provisions, was a way to gain Manchin’s approval of the massive federal Inflation Reduction Act, which centers on energy, climate and health initiatives, according to The Washington Post.
According to a summary provided by Manchin’s office, the deal would require all relevant agencies to take all necessary actions to permit the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
It would also give the D.C. Circuit jurisdiction over any further litigation.
The 303-mile project has for years been mired in litigation and opposition from environmental groups. The pipeline would move natural gas from West Virginia
