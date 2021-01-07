The Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to elect Boone-District representative Ronnie Thompson to be the board chairman for 2021. Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum was named vice chairman with a unanimous vote as well.
“Thank y’all very much for your vote of confidence; I appreciate it,” said new chairman Thompson to the board. “I know that you will help me through this; I thank you for it.”
Snow Creek District representative and now former chairman Leland Mitchell was recognized by the board for his service as chairman in 2020 during lots of trials and tribulations.
Tatum was the first to speak and thanked Mitchell for his service and leadership through certain situations like the confederate statue in front of the courthouse.
Mitchell gave his regards to the board for sticking by his side through the trying 2020 year.
“I certainly want to thank each member of the board for your time and your efforts and your support for me during the last year. I appreciate it very much.” Mitchell said, who was soon after met with a standing ovation from his board peers.
Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith said that Mitchell’s wisdom and leadership was very much appreciated, and the board was better for it.
“You had to navigate some unprecedented times, and you’ve done it with grace, and you’ve done it with heavy commitment to the county, so I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell also had high praises for Leland Mitchell, saying he enjoyed having him as their chairman for the past year. He also pointed out that even though 2020 was tough, it would prepare them for what’s ahead.
Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter, who joined through teleconference, thanked Leland Mitchell for his guidance and his friendship.
