ElectricCoArt in Bedford recently announced an artist meet and greet with Robert Pennix on Friday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Pennix will be accompanied by jazz saxophonist Trevor Hicks.
Pennix was born in Lynchburg. He started drawing at a young age and has worked in many mediums. While in high school, he was influenced by his instructor to recognize the importance of color, perspective, shading and shapes. This served him well in his college years. He excelled in all of his fine art classes, winning awards in oil painting, drawing and photography.
Pennix’ art show will be available for viewing in the back gallery of ElectricCoGallery until Aug. 27.
