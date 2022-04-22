Weichert, Realtors - Bridges & Co. in Moneta recently announced that multiple agents from its brokerage were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., for their outstanding real estate performance in 2021.
The following agents received recognition based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed over the past calendar year.
• Richard Miller (Executive Club)
• Christina Defibaugh (Sales Achievement)
“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to adapt to the various challenges of 2021 and continue to offer exceptional service to their clients.”
Weichert, Realtors - Bridges & Co. is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors - Bridges & Co., contact Barry Bridges at 540-721-2560 or mlbridges1@msn.com.
