The grandfather of a 7-year-old child was charged with felony child abuse after the child died from injuries, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Through the course of investigation, John Robert Ebel, 50, of Rocky Mount, who is the child’s grandfather and caretaker, was charged with the class 4 felony and is currently being held without bond.
On Wednesday, June 30, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Roanoke Memorial Hospital of Hunter Wayne Cumbie, a 7-year-old Franklin County child, with injuries from a reported fall on the 1000 block of Muse Field Road in Rocky Mount.
The child died from the injuries on Friday, July 2, at the hospital.
An autopsy was performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday, July 3. All results remain pending at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.