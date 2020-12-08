The Town of Vinton announced the appointment of Richard W. Peters Jr. as its next town manager.
His first day in the new role will be Jan. 1. Peters has served as the acting town manager since Aug. 1, assuming the role shortly after former Town Manager Barry Thompson announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, 2020. Peters has more than 20 years of experience in local government, including the City of Roanoke and Botetourt County.
Peters first joined the town in 2015 as assistant town manager/director of economic development. He is a 1993 graduate of William Byrd High School. Peters has an undergraduate degree from Ferrum College in recreation and leisure services and a graduate certificate in local government management from Virginia Tech, a program co-sponsored by the Virginia Local Government Management Association.
“I am truly honored to have been selected as Vinton’s next town manager,” Peters said. “It has been my pleasure to work with town council, staff, business owners and residents during my first five years here, and I look forward to continuing those relationships in this new role.”
Peters said his ties to the Vinton community make this job special.
“Having grown up and attended high school in this community, I am very grateful for the opportunity to help shape the services that we provide to our citizens and help direct the future development activities throughout the town,” he said.
Peters’ tenure with Vinton has seen many successful projects. He has played a key role in the town receiving and managing numerous state and federal grants, including overseeing a Community Development Block Grant to assist with revitalization efforts and develop business support programs for the town’s downtown business district.
Other major roles include assisting with the redevelopment of numerous properties, including the former Vinton Motors property at Vinyard Station, Lancelot Sports Complex, Gish Mill, Roland E. Cook Lofts, Billy Byrd Apartments, Vinton Macado’s and the recruitment of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. Peters also is active in the community representing the Town of Vinton on numerous regional boards, including the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission, Roanoke Regional Partnership and the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.
“Having the ability to promote someone of Mr. Peters caliber from within allows for a seamless continuity of town government and his promotion reflects council’s confidence in his ability to lead and grow Vinton,” Mayor Bradley E. Grose said on appointing him. “We are thankful to have him at the helm.”
Peters is an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys mountain biking, kayaking, camping, hunting, fishing and hiking. He has been married to his wife Cameron for 20 years and has two daughters, Cadence and Falan.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.