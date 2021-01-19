Children’s Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S.), a nonprofit in Moneta, received a $100,000 donation made possible by Lynn and Foster Friess in honor of Isabella Maria Santorum.
Foster Friess is an American Investment manager and honored philanthropist from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Friess family has a long history of supporting causes such as Rise Inc. and Compassion Child Care that enrich and support family services.
In 1999 Foster Friess received the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. The next year, he received “Humanitarian of the Year” at the National Charity Awards.
C.A.T.S. stated that it will use the funds to continue its mission to provide opportunities for children with disabilities through equipment re-use.
Families help families by passing on gently used pediatric adaptive devices and mobility equipment to meet immediate needs at no cost. Community volunteers, including college students, contribute hundreds of hours collecting, cleaning, sanitizing, refurbishing and responding with the collaboration of health care professionals to requests from families and therapists.
In addition to the Roanoke area, CATS has Virginia locations in Richmond, Hampton Roads and Marion.
Children’s Assistive Technology Service, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit in Virginia. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.atdevicesforkids.org. For more information on Foster Friess, visit www.fosterfriess.com/about.
