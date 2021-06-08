Smith Mountain Lake Democrats elected new officers at their May 24 general meeting.
Nancy Cox will be the president, Yvette Van Hise the vice president, Kaye Hancock the treasurer and Ann Tavino will serve another term as secretary. Their two-year terms begin June 1.
“Our club is fortunate to have experienced unprecedented growth in the last few years. We had number of new and long-term members to choose from to lead our club into the future” said Denise Tuttle, outgoing president. “This is an exciting year for Democrats in Virginia as we will be choosing a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.”
The organization’s Standing Committee chairs will remain the same except for Evins Goodwin who will replace Johnnie Johnson on the Issues Committee.
