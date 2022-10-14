Citizens of Franklin County once again used the public hearing portion of the Franklin County School Board meeting Sept. 12, to speak against sexually explicit materials in public libraries accessible to children.
They voiced their displeasure with the county’s public libraries allowing sexually explicit materials being available for students as young as 6 years old to check out to read.
Each person who spoke urged the board to ban all sexually explicit materials from the libraries, saying that students should not be exposed to such things from the public school educational system.
One speaker talked about how students from all ages are still trying to figure things out (e.g., a 6-year-old thinking boys/girls have cooties) and are not capable of understanding graphic materials yet.
This issue was first discussed by citizens during the August school board meeting and will be likely continue as a hot topic during meetings.
