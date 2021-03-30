Eric & Company Salon Suites, recently renamed from Eric & Company Premiere Salon, is one of the most recognizable salons across Smith Mountain Lake, having first opened its doors in the Westlake area in 1997. He later moved to Fairway Village Shopping Center next to Cancun Mexican Restaurant and Grill.
An established local brand such as Eric & Company went through their fair share of struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, salons were classified in the Phase 3 reopening plan in Virginia, which didn’t take place for a few months when the shutdown occurred.
“COVID has destroyed the hair business completely,” owner Eric Cline said.
Cline said it was a major struggle in 2020 trying to keep their head above water but was quick to thank the SML community for being very supportive and helping him and his coworkers make it through that difficult time.
Still, he knew the world would be a different place once the pandemic was over and was thinking ahead. One of those thoughts were if he should just break off and start doing his salon business by himself.
