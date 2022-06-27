Resurrection Catholic Church held its Spring Joyous Junque sale on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, at the church.
Inside and outside furniture, bicycles, appliances, garden tools, water sports equipment and other items were sold. The sale totaled approximately $25,000, which will be given away to various local charities at a later date.
The church is already in the planning stages for its summer sale with Trinity Ecumenical Parish. This will take place at both churches Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27.
For more information, visit joyousjunque.org or trinityecumenical.org.
