For those who live in the Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake area, it’s not uncommon to see docks constructed by Pete Cox and his team at Lakeside Designs.
Cox, a Wahoo Docks installer, has been constructing docks in the area for the last 16 years. In recent years, Cox has seen a considerable boom in dock building, particularly the floating, aluminum frame designs that his company produces. Based in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Cox has multiple crews working the local lakes in southern Virginia.
“I started building docks at Leesville Lake in 2006. We are dealers for Wahoo Docks. This is the biggest brand in aluminum docks in the United States, both commercial and residential,” Cox explained in a recent interview. “And they’re the biggest brand because they make the best product. I’m sure people will look at competing products side by side on the lake, and they’ll almost always buy ours, because they see it’s a better product.”
