There will be an antique car show and movie night Saturday, May 22, in downtown Vinton sponsored by the Vinton Dogwood Festival.
These events were rescheduled from April 24 due to weather challenges.
The Roanoke Valley Region Antique Automobile Association will conduct a judged car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The evening will conclude with an outdoor Family Movie Night featuring “The Lion King” (2019) on a large screen at 7:45 pm.
Both activities will take place at the Vinton Farmers’ Market, 204 W. Lee Ave.
The movie event includes free admission, free popcorn and a free take-home craft kit for children. Bring a chair or blanket for seating.
The Movie Night is sponsored by Platinum Level Sponsor Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.
For additional information, contact Chasity Barbour at 540-983-0645 or cbarbour@vintonva.gov about the movie or Ron Vanderpool at 540-309-6945 or ronvanderpool49@comcast.net for the car show.
