During this pressure-packed and technology challenged week, the House processed their remaining bills by Crossover on Feb. 5. After Crossover, the House may only consider Senate bills and visa versa, except for the budget bill.
As anticipated, the governor has called a special session immediately following regular session, so we will likely continue negotiating legislative matters until the end of February or until the governor and his Democrat allies have passed their apparent agenda of converting Virginia into a California-like state. The delay may also be linked to the possible arrival of an infusion of federal stimulus dollars to bolster that transformation. More conservative legislators oppose emulating laws, policies and regulations of any state from which people and businesses are fleeing.
The drumbeat from parents, the CDC and other evidence indicate our schools must reopen. The collateral damage mounts each day and will make a massive catch-up effort an even greater challenge. The only bright spot in this area is SB1303, which will require school divisions to make in-person instruction available if requested by the parents. None of the Republican House bills addressing reopening of schools passed.
Once again we processed more bills on social and environment justice topics. These included repeal of the death penalty, reinstating the old failed lenient system of parole, eliminating mandatory sentences, and legalizing recreational marijuana. Recall that due to bills passed during 2020 Session, Virginia no longer has a life without parole sentence even for the most heinous crimes. Let that sink in.
I understand both support and objections to the death penalty run across political and other spheres of thought, but we already have murderers back on the streets resulting from those 2020 bills and misconduct by the Parole Board. I have always felt the death penalty should apply to vile crimes, as this is justice, not revenge. I voted against repeal for that reason as well as in support of victims and their families, who deserve justice and consideration.
Focusing on legalizing marijuana when we should be placing attention on reopening schools, catching-up students, reducing health care costs, getting the vaccine into arms, helping small businesses get reopened and functioning is very wrong. The marijuana bill is 272 pages long, fine print, even beyond the legislative computer system’s ability to handle, and had to be broken into sections to process. The bill passed in the face of clear and convincing evidence against legalization presented by several Republicans on the fall-out from states, such as Colorado, that have legalized marijuana. The evidence shows higher than expected negative physical and health impacts, especially for youth and young adults, and much higher numbers of pot-impaired drivers involved in fatal vehicle accidents.
Reports also show significantly higher costs to taxpayers for treatment of substance abuse and other social-related costs. In addition, the studies show a thriving black market and higher-than-normal ‘gateway’ to hard drug use. While, yes, there is revenue to be gained, the social costs spending is far higher: $4.5 dollars for every $1 in revenue in Colorado. There is no local opt-out in the bill. In many cases, convicted ex-drug dealers will be favored to receive permits to become retail and process business owners. They even will receive grants and loans to start their businesses.
Unlike with alcohol, we have no scientific method to measure marijuana impairment. Thus, we have no basis upon which to enact laws and handle MUIs. Also, do we really want marijuana-impaired people driving heavy equipment, working in a pharmacy or medial office, or repairing electrical systems? I voted against the bill for all of these reasons, plus the bill is so convoluted and poorly written, it will take years to tweak it into a workable law.
