Virginia businessman and NASCAR great Hermie Sadler slammed Virginia legislative leaders who are “working to harm small businesses and disregard their constitutional rights” by inserting language at the eleventh hour into the latest proposed state budget that would ban legal skill games, according to The Stanley Law Group, PLLC, based in Moneta.
According to draft budget language released May 29, a small handful of legislative leaders, working behind closed doors and with no public input, have inserted wording into the budget proposal that would “radically alter the existing criminal code to ban skill games,” the law group stated. This language is nearly identical to what was included in Senate Bill 971. That bill was part of a lawsuit Sadler brought against the commonwealth.
The main argument raised in the Sadler Brothers Oil Company v. Virginia, et. al, case was a constitutional free speech claim that the commonwealth cannot ban skill games as it infringes on citizens’ first amendment rights. A judge issued a temporary restraining order Dec. 6, 2021 — still in effect — allowing the play of skill games. Another court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2, 2022, while the injunction prohibiting the ban of certain skill games (that had been previously licensed by the Virginia ABC) remains in effect.
