The Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) celebrated Virginia’s Drinking Water and Wastewater Professionals Appreciation Day on Thursday, June 30, in appreciation of the 84 people that work to provide quality water and wastewater to the Bedford community.
This day was approved by the Senate and House during the 2016 legislative session and is set apart to appreciate the thousands of water and wastewater professionals across the commonwealth each year.
This day will continue to build appreciation and support for clean water and for the work that our water and wastewater professionals do to protect the health and safety of the people and the environment.
The BRWA encourages the public to recognize water and wastewater professionals locally and let them know that they are appreciated.
The Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) provides water and wastewater services to the residents and businesses in Bedford County and the Town of Bedford; additionally, the BRWA partners with the Western Virginia Water Authority to serve customers surrounding Smith Mountain Lake in both Bedford and Franklin County.
Visit www.brwa.com for further information.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.