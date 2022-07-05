The Smith Mountain Lake Association recently announced the completion of the second week of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Quality Monitoring program.
An all-volunteer team of 53 lake residents collected water samples, prepared algae filters, and measured water clarity at 84 sites on the lake during the week ending June 11. Scientists at the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab analyzed these collected samples in addition to performing their own bacteria sampling, algae sampling and water temperature depth profiling at various sites around the lake.
Key results of this second week of sampling are provided below.
Bacterial Sampling
The second round of bacterial testing around the lake for the summer was conducted on June 7. As previously reported, all fourteen locations tested were within the Virginia Dept. of Health (VDH) standard for recreational waters, including the five locations that had previously failed that standard on May 24. The May 24 results were attributable to runoff caused by heavy rains experienced during the month of May.
Water Clarity
Water clarity in the lake has shown significant improvement since the previous sampling period, which had been adversely impacted by the heavy rains. Measured by a metric known as Secchi depth, the average across all sites was 2.12 meters during the week ending June 11, a significant improvement compared to 1.75 meters during the week ending May 29.
Chlorophyll-a and Phosphorous
Concentrations of Chlorophyll-a (an indication of algae growth in the lake) and Phosphorous (an indication of the amount of unwanted nutrients in the lake) are measured by the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab, based on water samples collected by our citizen volunteers. The average Chlorophyll-a concentration has increased to 5.52 parts per billion (ppb) compared to an average of 3.37 ppb during the previous sampling period. This is in line with the levels observed last year, which was somewhat better than average levels over the past 20 years.
Levels of Phosphorous increased slightly to 41.0 ppb in the current period compared to an average of 38.3 ppb during the previous sampling period. This is somewhat higher than levels observed last year and averages over the previous 20 years. Residents are reminded to avoid using fertilizers containing Phosphorous and are encouraged to plant a buffer of vegetation other than grass along their shoreline in order to stem the flow of nutrients into the lake that contribute to algae growth.
The Virginia Department of Health asks you to remember the following:
Do not swim immediately after heavy rains, nor around ducks, geese and other birds, farm animals or wildlife.
Avoid getting lake water in your mouth or up your nose.
Do not swim with open wounds or sores.
No body of water in Virginia or elsewhere should be deemed “safe” regarding pathogens that may cause disease. VDH does not recommend drinking any untreated water from rivers or lakes.
The mission of the Smith Mountain Lake Association is to protect the water of SML and promote safe recreation. Our all-volunteer, non-profit organization has been working on this mission for the past 50 years because we believe that clean, clear, safe water is a responsibility — not an automatic right. If you would like to see more about what we’re doing, please visit our website at www.smlassociation.org.
