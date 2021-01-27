While she was working a full-time job as a human resource manager, Kelly Weddle started the Fashion Exchange in August 2019 as a side hobby and had thoughts of cutting it out to concentrate on her career, not knowing that it would grow into something much more popular.
The 20-year-old recently opened her first in-person store of the Fashion Exchange, which buys and sells gently used good brand clothing. The business is located at 103 Digby Greene Road in Boones Mill.
“I’ve always wanted to provide affordable high-quality clothing, but I’ve always wanted people coming in here feeing like they were walking into a boutique and not having to pay the price tag on it,” Weddle said.
The Fashion Exchange consists of men and women’s clothing, clothes for teenagers, baby clothing, jewelry, accessories, etc. Weddle said she is a big advocate for local shopping and hopes to carry products from other local businesses in her store.
It’s a big step considering where Weddle came from when she first started the Fashion Exchange. The idea originally formed from Weddle wanting to sell her clothes from her closet. She also would go to local thrift stores and find clothes that she liked but couldn’t wear. She then bought them and started selling those with her clothes. Not long after, she started purchasing clothes from other people to sell.
Five months after she started selling clothes, she relocated to Richmond as part of her human resource manager position. This allowed her to upgrade the Fashion Exchange from a closet to a spare bedroom.
Weddle then decided to stop her side hobby all together to concentrate on her human resource career and sell her clothes super cheap on a Facebook page she had created for that reason. At first there were 50 women who had joined the Facebook page, but that number would blow up.
Not even two weeks later, the page had increased from around 50 to 1,000 members.
“I was getting ready to shut it down and found that it just blew up,” Weddle said.
