For the second year in a row, the Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) held a toy drive to help local organizations. In 2021, the toy drive will benefit the Department of Social Services in Bedford County, Botetourt County and Montgomery County.
This year’s event took place Dec. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clearbrook Walmart in Roanoke. Gifts and donations were made on site or online through a Amazon wish lists curated to the current needs of each organization.
The wish list for Bedford County was www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1JP7JP4R9ACM?ref_=wl_share.
“The pandemic has brought continued difficult times for many families in the Roanoke Valley area,” said JLRV President Kate Hailey. “In 2020 the Junior League of Roanoke Valley raised over 3,000 toys and the JLRV is excited to hold our second annual toy drive to help deliver joy and smiles to children in our community yet again during this holiday season.”
