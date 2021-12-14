The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) will present Roanoke Symphony Orchestra (RSO) Conductor David Stewart Wiley, flute/piccolo virtuoso Julee Hickcox, and baritone and soprano singers Philip and Tara Bouknight in Wiley’s 25th Anniversary Concert at Smith Mountain Lake.
This “Home for the Holidays” concert will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center, 775 Hermitage Road, in Wirtz. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Composer, pianist, and RSO Maestro David Stewart Wiley has been a community fixture in the Roanoke Valley since he first arrived in October 1995 from the Minnesota Symphony. Wiley has offered the community 25 years of special concerts, collaborating with guest musicians from across the world.
Philip Bouknight, along with being the pastor at Trinity Ecumenical Parish at Smith Mountain Lake, is an accomplished baritone who has performed extensively across the United States and abroad.
Tara Bouknight is an adjunct professor at Hollins University, having sung in several title roles on the operatic stage as well as premièring two local composer Aaron Garber oratorios.
Julee Hickcox, born in Singapore, began her flute/piccolo professional career as a teen with the Winston-Salem Symphony and has been a member of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra for more than 20 years.
The “Home for the Holidays” program will feature traditional and classical Christmas favorites, as well as an audience “sing along.” If you are tired of streaming events and want to get out to see an amazing holiday event, pick up your tickets online at www.smac-arts.com or mail check and contact information to Smith Mountain Arts Council, P.O. Box 70, Moneta, VA 24121 and receive confirmation information.
Ticket cost is $25 for general admission and $20 for SMAC members. Masks are recommended.
