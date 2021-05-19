The Bedford Police Department announced that it will hold Cop Camp from July 5 through July 9 this year.
“We had to cancel the event in 2020 because of COVID-19, so we are excited about the opportunity for this year,” the police department stated.
It will partner with Thomas Road Outpost in Bedford County so it can be an outdoor event.
“We are extremely excited for the kids in our community, who are between the ages of 9 to 14, to spend a week and get to know the police officers who serve them and our community,” the police department stated.
Applications are being accepted for the camp at the police department and can be requested by email at police@bedfordva.gov.
Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman will be available for comment and questions at 540-587-6011.
