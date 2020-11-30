In the spirit of its hashtag, #MusicWillReturn, Harvester Performance Center announced Monday, Nov. 23, some highlights of its 2021 season.
Despite a tough year for live music venues, the Harvester is moving forward with its 2021 planning, General Manager Gary Jackson said.
“We’re going to be proactive and optimistic about the future, and the best thing we can do is be prepared. So we’re moving some shows that we had scheduled near the beginning of 2021 to try to avoid cancellations later down the road,” Jackson said. “Even still, we know that we might have to make more schedule adjustments as the year progresses and health-and-safety guidelines change.”
Jackson said he has been pleased by the reactions from the acts with which he’s been in contact.
“Almost universally, they want to stay on our schedule because they enjoy playing our venue and love our fans,” Jackson said
Highlights of the 2021 season include performances by: Tab Benoit, Melissa Etheredge, Graham Nash, Rosanne Cash, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, The Beach Boys, Robert Earl Keen, Pure Prairie League, Delbert McClinton, Amanda Shires, Amy Grant and Christopher Cross.
Jackson said he’s been amazed at the number of tickets that have been sold for 2021.
“It just shows me that people are ready to get back to their lives when it’s possible, and that includes live music.”
Jackson stressed that customers who buy tickets to a show that gets rescheduled will always have the opportunity to hold their tickets for the new date. That’s why, despite the somewhat fluid 2021 schedule, the Harvester held its annual holiday ticket sale beginning Black Friday, with deep discounts available through Cyber Monday.
