Appalachian Power (AEP), which operates the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility and controls water levels at both Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes, announced a planned virtual community presentation in partnership with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) and the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA), to discuss recent high water level events and protocol used to adjust reservoir flows.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Smith Mountain Lake measures 795 feet at normal full pond. Water levels rose above that on several occasions throughout 2020. Representatives from AEP will discuss the process for lowering the lake’s level before a large rain event and improvements to communicate in advance to property owners to secure their personal property and watercraft.
SMLRCC and SMLA are accepting questions in advance of the presentation from their respective memberships and the community so AEP can also address in their presentation. Questions can be submitted to info@visitsmithmountainlake.com by Thursday, Dec. 10.
Due to software licensing, the meeting is limited to 300 participants, and registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be recorded and made publicly available.
To register for the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqc-6hpzotHNzSU_Hl4ybdxhlUdbDYWdA7.
