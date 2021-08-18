Fables and Feathers in Goodview has only been open for a couple of months and held a ribbon cutting with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Even though it’s just been a couple of months, Fables and Feathers has quickly grown into a popular destination for adults and families to gather and socialize.
“It’s been amazing, just more than we had hoped for these first couple of months,” said co-owner Genny Luedtke. “We thought it would be pretty slow to start, but we’ve had a pretty great turnout on our weekends, and we’re already getting regulars. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Previously called White Rock, Genny Luedtke co-owns the winery with her husband Adam Luedtke and her in-laws, Tom and Pam Luedtke. All four were previously from Illinois, north of Chicago, and they found a winery for sale in Bedford County. They took a leap of faith, and they’ve said they have loved living in the area since.
The vines are located at the winery, and six types of wine are grown. However, they missed harvest when they bought the property, so they were only left with the wine from the tanks. Genny Luedtke said they had to bring in 10 more wines, with seven of them being Virginia wines and three from out of state. They also serve beer and cider on tap that they brew at Fables and Feathers. Guest may also try four different flights — a red flight, a white flight, a mix of the red and whites with a little rosé thrown in, and a sweet wine.
“We’ve got a little of something for everybody,” said Genny Luedtke.
She also said that in the couple months that they have been open, they have had a few wines that have become choices. One is the Pinot Noir, which is a dry red wine that comes from California. A blend that they serve called Aesop’s Red also has been well received from the public. The most popular white wine has been Sadie’s White, which is a home state wine.
“I prefer the sweeter ones, so I really like Rkatsiteli. It’s sweet, really light and it kind of tastes like peach and honey. That’s the one that I would drink every day if I could,” said Genny Luedtke.
To enjoy their wine, they offer outdoor and indoor seating. The indoor features tables, couch and sofa area, or a patio. They offer small snacks, so guests can enjoy their wine and not have alcohol just sitting in their system. Genny Luedtke said they encourage others to bring picnics to sit outside and enjoy their meals with some wine. They also have a little pay area for their children.
“We try to be very family friendly,” said Genny Luedtke.
