For a second time, the jury trial of Michael Alexander Brown, 23, has been postponed. Brown faces seven felony charges — including murder — in Franklin County Circuit Court in Rocky Mount.
The trial was scheduled to take place for five days, beginning today, March 29, and continuing through April 2. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 20-24, according to court documents. It had originally been set for Dec. 14-18 but was rescheduled because of coronavirus restrictions on jury trials in the commonwealth.
Brown is accused in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, 54, on Nov. 9, 2019, at the mother and boyfriend’s house in Hardy. A multi-agency, multi-state manhunt ensued, and the accused was captured on Nov. 27. He had been hiding in the attic of the house where the homicide took place.
Prosecutors have stated that the victim suffered eight gunshot wounds in the head and torso, and the shooter used both a rifle and a .22-caliber pistol, according to reports.
In February 2020, over 50 warrants were unsealed, revealing publicly the trail that investigators took in working out the facts of the case. A preliminary hearing took place on June 24 last year, and the grand jury indictment came July 6. Brown appeared back in court via video teleconferencing Aug. 6, when the original trial date was set and a mental evaluation was ordered.
Prior to the incidents of Nov. 9, 2019, Brown deserted his post in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had been a corporal stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He failed to report for duty Oct. 24 of that year and allegedly was seen at a campground in South Carolina.
While the accused and the victim share the same last name, they were biologically unrelated. Michael Brown’s mother, Vanessa Hanson, has testified in court about the events of the case.
The seven felony charges against Brown include first degree murder, use of firearm in commission of a felony (two counts), armed breaking and entering occupied house, firearm larceny, credit card larceny, and entering a house armed with intent to commit larceny.
