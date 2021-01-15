After decades of efforts, the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire and Rescue department will finally get a brand new headquarters, which will be their first ever.
“We’ve been around for 40 years, however, we have never had a home, we’ve never had our own station,” said fire chief Todd Ohlerich.
Ohlerich, who has been the fire chief at SML Marine Vol. Fire & Rescue for 3 years, mentioned that they have always rented or borrowed space from other fire departments to store all of their equipment.
