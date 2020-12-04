Dudley Elementary School Principal Dana Kelley has announced the Principals List and Honor Roll for the first nine weeks at the school.
Principals List consist of students achieving all A’s; Honor Roll consist of students achieving all A’s and B’s.
Principal’s List (All A’s)
Third Grade: Jackson Bailey, Kate Blankenship, Tavin Jalbert, Carter Keith, Jakob Sides, Andrew Sisinni and Will Slocum.
Fourth Grade: Ellis Hahn, Stephen Huynh, Omar Nur, William Pasley, Elijah Penantel, Bo Waters and Dash Willard.
Fifth Grade: Dallas Brown-Christian, Mattox Jalbert, Drew Nolen and Isabella Liga.
Honor Roll List (All A’s And B’s)
Third Grade: Max Blankenship, Ryder Blankenship, Braxon Bryant, Isabelle Cassaday, J.J. Cassaday, Madison Dillon, Brooklyn Dillon, Ty Garland, Ma’Riyah Hash, Jalen Hinchman, Trey Hartsook, Malachi Jones, Malaya Jones, Jackson Kent, Jacob Kinsell, Galen King, Dylan Lee, Annastyn Mathias, Sarah Nur, Tristan Patterson, Aubrianna Quinones, Ryan Sisinni, Reef Warden and Will Waters.
Fourth Grade: Alessia Altadonna, Izek Amos, Logan Blankenship, Bailey Brabbin, Silas Brown, Aleigha Cooper, Peyton Conley, Evan Duncan, Edwin Gregorio-Garcia, Tyler Griffith, Jared Horton, Lana Layman, Jenna Robertson, Elijah Sampson and Lilah Sigmon.
Fifth Grade: Isabella Altadonna, Ryleigh Costen, Tucker Dillon, Adam Doak, Mia Eades, Riley Gunderson, Kaden Kent, Ava Kerns, Madison Moore, Lane Pagans, Gavin Reese, Riley Sides, Lily Snyder and Connor Witt.
