James Madison University (JMU) welcomed the following new transfer students from the Smith Mountain Lake area to campus in September:
• Valerie Meadows of Hardy, who has selected graphic design as their major.
• Mary Gilley of Hardy, who has selected individualized study as their major.
• Sam Wright of Rocky Mount, who has selected communication studies as their major.
• Landon Johnson of Vinton, who has selected kinesiology as their major.
Founded in 1908, JMU is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley in Harrisonburg. JMU is one of the nation’s leaders in higher education, where students engage with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research.
With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics. JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.
