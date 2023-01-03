An educator and multiple school board members were recognized at the Franklin County School Board meeting Nov. 28.
Listed for recognition were:
2022 Yale Educator Award
Prentice Sargeant, who teaches Social Studies at Franklin County High School received the 2022 Yale Educator Award.
This award, sponsored by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions, recognizes educators from around the world who inspire and support their students to perform at high levels and to achieve excellence.
VSBA School Board Academy Awards
These awards recognize board members for their participation in the VSBA School Board Academy.
Award of Achievement
(24 credits per year – bronze pin)
• Janet Stockton, Clerk
Award of Excellence
(48 credits in 2 years – silver pin)
• Bernice Cobbs, Superintendent
• Jeff Worley, Chairperson, Rocky Mount District
Award of Distinction
(84 credits in 2 years – starfish pin)
• Julie Nix, Blue Ridge District
Award of Recognition
(15 credits per year)
• Jon Atchue, Gills Creek District
• Arlet Greer, Blackwater District
• Dawn McCray, Vice Chairperson, Boone District
• Carletta Whiting, Snow Creek District
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.