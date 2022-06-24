On the occasion of the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation announced a $1 million lead gift for the memorial’s motor pool from the John & Doris Fowler Family, in memory of John Fowler.
Doris Fowler was joined by her son Mike Fowler and daughter-in-law Colleen Regan for the announcement June 6 during the annual commemoration ceremony. The Fowlers, of Hume, Virginia, are longtime supporters of the memorial and are D-Day Society members.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.