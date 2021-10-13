The Lobsterfest on Saturday hosted by the SML Rotary Club saw unexpected success at last year’s event with more than 300 lobsters sold in the midst of the pandemic. This year, their fourth year hosting the event at Hot Shots, they sold more than 440 lobsters.
The lobsters could be purchased live for $22 and $24 for a cooked one. The meals were $30, and the sides were potatoes, corn on the cob, mushrooms and summer sausage.
“Everyone was there sharing a great meal, just having fun and laughing,” said SML Rotary Club president David Griffith.
The lobsters, like last year, came from Maine, which is nationally known for their lobsters.
