Smith Mountain Lake Dining Review: The Copper Kettle Co.

Summer is here, and what better way to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Smith Mountain Lake than to gather family and friends and enjoy a delicious and comforting meal. If you find yourself near Moneta, a visit to The Copper Kettle Co. is a must, especially for the grilled Scottish salmon prepared by Chef Sonny Di Paula.
On a wonderful Wednesday, I decided to dine on the outdoor patio that overlooks the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains while taking in the breathtaking sunset. I began my evening experience by pairing the sights of my surroundings with a refreshing blackberry and mint julip margarita infused with fresh fruit. For my appetizer, Chef Sonny brought out pommes frites – a generous portion of crispy, hot French fries drizzled with olive oil and seasoned with garlic, shaved parmesan, salt, and pepper. To say that a good day had just gotten better is an understatement. And it was just the beginning.
I enjoyed my delicious drink and scrumptious appetizer while Chef Sonny prepared on the grill my main dish of grilled Scottish salmon accompanied with a delectable mustard sauce. He added generous sides of rice pilaf and Brussel sprouts made to bring out the bursts of all flavors on my plate destined to please my palate with every bite.
As I watched the sun fall over the colors of blues of the mountain scene before me, both Chef Sonny and general manager Brent Andrews delivered a dessert that did not disappoint – a sizable slice of Chalet Chocolate Cake layered with chocolate cheesecake, white chocolate mousse and dark chocolate. It was remarkable down to the last bite.
The Copper Kettle Co, which is owned by Tim Reith, offers a spacious, warm and inviting dining area both inside and outside the venue. Expect to be introduced to an inviting, friendly and eager to please staff headed by front of house Jessie Moitozo from the moment you arrive and throughout your visit.
Inside, a beautiful bar sits at the center where a full selection of beers, wines and liquors are served at comfortable seating, making it an ideal place to get a drink and enjoy a bite with family and friends while watching the games on the surrounding screens.
In the dining section, the restaurant offers an intimate atmosphere that is both elegant and relaxing and comes together to create a dining experience to remember and look forward to again and again.
The Copper Kettle Co. offers a full menu of favorites, including a tender, juicy 14-ounce ribeye served with a baked potato and Chef Sonny’s fresh vegetables. On the pasta side, you can’t go wrong with the Voodoo Pasta – a crowd favorite of spicy and flavorful andouille sausage and mushrooms simmered in a Cajun creole sauce smothered over penne pasta. (The sausage can also be substituted with chicken or shrimp.) For simpler fare, the Kettle Burger, made with ½ pound of ground beef grilled to your liking and topped with your favorites and served with your choice of side truly hits the spot.
Prices range from $10-$14 for appetizers, in the $15-$18 range for simpler fare and upwards of $38 for the more expansive selection of entrees, including filet mignon and a selection of seafoods.
Absolutely divine is the only way to describe all that The Copper Kettle Co. offers – the sights, sounds, tastes and service that is undoubtedly tied together by people who know what having a passion for cooking and serving others the way it is meant to be done. It is a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
The Copper Kettle Co. is located at 52 Firstwatch Drive in Moneta. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 – 9 p.m.; Saturdays from noon – 9 p.m.; and Sundays from noon – 8 p.m. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Reservations aren’t required, but recommended on weekends, especially for large groups.
For more information, call 540.912.0116 or visit thecopperkettleco.com.
Steve McClintic, Jr., News Editor for Smith Mountain Eagle, contributed to the story.
