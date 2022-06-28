James Madison University (JMU) announced the following local students graduated with honors during the May 2022 commencement exercises.
• Waverleigh Jenkins of Huddleston graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
• Reagan Hunley of Rocky Mount graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology.
• Brooke Thomson of Moneta graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.
• Lexis Mason of Vinton graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology.
• Mary Doss of Bedford graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders.
JMU also announced the following additional students who graduated.
• Emily Nunn of Moneta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
• William Poldiak of Moneta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management.
• Rielly Hunt of Wirtz graduated with a bachelor’s degree in geography.
• Mary Nguyen of Rocky Mount graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.
• Alexa Harmon of Vinton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology.
• Frank Kelly of Vinton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in integrated science and technology.
• Kinley Moore of Vinton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in special education.
• Kenneth Kilinski of Vinton graduated with a master’s degree in education.
• Emilie Fowler of Bedford graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
• Hannah White of Bedford graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology.
• MaHalea Scicchitano of Bedford graduated with a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.
Founded in 1908, JMU is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research.
With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics. JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.
