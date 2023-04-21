Proud Patriots of SML host post legislative session review

During the Proud Patriots of SML post legislative session review, State Senators Bill Stanley and Mark Peake and Delegates Matt Farris and Wren Williams each offered comments on highlights from their perspective, specifically on three topics: Energy, Education and Budget.
Regarding energy, Virginia is currently committed to the California model of having all electric vehicles by 2030, even though there appears to be no realistic way of achieving it. Legislation is required to be relieved of this commitment. Democrats killed the legislation this year, so it is believed a Republican majority in the Senate will be required to pass it.
In the area of education, a couple of seemingly non-controversial bills were unable to get through: one requiring the El-Hi curriculum to include subject matter that is on the Citizenship Test; the other addressed the need for SROs (School Resource Officers), but met with opposition because SROS “make the kids feel unsafe”. Neither were able to be passed.
The news on the budget was not encouraging. Only three people are working on it and they haven’t even met. Hearing these first-hand reports gives a whole new appreciation of the hard work these legislators take on to serve their constituents.
The next Proud Patriots of SML meeting will be on May 2nd at 6:30 p.m. in the Celebration Room, 1100 Celebration Ave., Ste. 101, Downtown Moneta. Republican candidates in upcoming primaries or conventions will participate in a Candidates’ Forum.
