The duo of Baruch and Selah Wright of Rocky Mount qualified as the last of the weekly finalists in the 2021 Lyrics on the Lake Open-Mic Competition, which has been held each Wednesday night at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta.
The Wrights are two of a family of five musical siblings, the oldest of which, Mason, plays fiddle for Audie Blaylock & Redline. The duo now advances to the competition finals at Mango’s on today, June 23, where they will compete against the other finalists for a grand prize of a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, a session with professional songwriters, a showcase performance at a popular Nashville venue and a spot in the 2022 Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.
The final competition is a part of the opening night of the 2021 Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival, a five-day event that features professional songwriters performing the songs they have written and telling the stories of how those songs came about. A total of nine shows will take place at four venues around Smith Mountain Lake. There is no cover charge for most of these shows, but tax-deductible charitable donations are accepted.
This event raises money each year for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, through the Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation.
More information, including the festival schedule, can be found at lyricsonthelake.com.
