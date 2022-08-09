The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in connection to an early morning home invasion/armed robbery today on the 3800 block of Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston.
The sheriff’s office responded to the incident, and the victims advised that one of the suspects was Travis Ray Asbury, who came to the home with an unknown black male.
The suspects allegedly produced a handgun and struck one of the victims over the head. A second victim allegedly was tied up, and the suspects allegedly stole electronics and a handgun.
Asbury may possibly be staying in the Roanoke area. Multiple felony warrants have been obtained. At this time, the investigation continues into the identity of the other suspect
The sheriff’s office requests that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Asbury and/or the identity and location of the unknown suspect to contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 (or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device). Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
