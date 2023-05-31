Applicant withdraws request for special use permit for drug treatment center in Bedford

The Bedford County Department of Community Development has received a withdrawal letter from Sobrius Curae, LLC, the company that applied for a special use permit for a drug treatment center or “halfway house” in Goode.
According to Community Development Director Jordan Mitchell, this special use permit is no longer an active project under consideration. Mitchell also says, based on conversations with the applicant, it does not appear this project will be resubmitted in the future.
Sobrius wanted to establish a halfway house on Lowry Road in Goode that would offer a 30-day treatment program for individuals who are trying to overcome additions. Their application said 16 residents could stay at the facility at one time.
At the Planning Commission meeting on May 2, approximately 110 citizens attended a public hearing about the special use permit. Most spoke out against the plans, citing concerns about safety and the facility’s close proximity to Otter River Elementary School.
In a 4-2 vote, the Planning Commission recommended a denial of the special use permit. If the applicant had not withdrawn, the Board of Supervisors would have ultimately made the final decision about the project in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.