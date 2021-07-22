Pirate Days is a tradition that started less than 10 years ago at Smith Mountain Lake and has grown in events and popularity every year. This year was no exception, especially coming off last year that was hampered with COVID-19 restrictions.
“We really do think, overall, it was the best yet,” said P.J. Nagel, who is the SML Pirate Days coordinator.
Nagel said that all activities that were indoors last year had to be at 50 percent capacity, which put a little bit of a damper on how many could attend an event such as Mango’s Bar & Grill or Jake’s Place. Despite the restrictions, Nagel said Pirates Days, for what it had to deal with, did amazingly well.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.