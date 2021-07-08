Newly elected officers and board of directors of the Moneta Lions Club for fiscal 2021-2022 are (from left) Bart Matthies, second vice president and membership chair; Gloria Guice, tail twister; Bob Pfoutz, president; Del Bailey, immediate past president and treasurer; Pat Bailey, secretary; Mary Davis, two-year director; Judy Stone, one-year director and lion tamer; and Rob Senoski, first vice president.