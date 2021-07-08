The Moneta Lions Club recently celebrated 32 years of community service during a dinner held at Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria, 16547 Moneta Road in Moneta.
Club Secretary Lion Pat Bailey presented a “Club History,” noting that the club was sponsored by the Smith Mountain Lake Lions in the past.
Bailey emphasized some of the major local projects the club has been involved with over the years including the Moneta Community Park Pavilion, adjacent to the Moneta Elementary School, dedicated in honor of former club member and governor of the former Lions District 24-E, Lion Curtis Fitzgerald.
