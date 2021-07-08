Moneta Lions Club

Newly elected officers and board of directors of the Moneta Lions Club for fiscal 2021-2022 are (from left) Bart Matthies, second vice president and membership chair; Gloria Guice, tail twister; Bob Pfoutz, president; Del Bailey, immediate past president and treasurer; Pat Bailey, secretary; Mary Davis, two-year director; Judy Stone, one-year director and lion tamer; and Rob Senoski, first vice president.

 Contributed

The Moneta Lions Club recently celebrated 32 years of community service during a dinner held at Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria, 16547 Moneta Road in Moneta.

Club Secretary Lion Pat Bailey presented a “Club History,” noting that the club was sponsored by the Smith Mountain Lake Lions in the past.

Bailey emphasized some of the major local projects the club has been involved with over the years including the Moneta Community Park Pavilion, adjacent to the Moneta Elementary School, dedicated in honor of former club member and governor of the former Lions District 24-E, Lion Curtis Fitzgerald.

There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.

