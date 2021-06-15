At 4:02 p.m. Friday, June 11, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hardy Road close to a mile south of Bay Rock Marina Road.
A 2007 Honda Accord was traveling north on Hardy Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and rolled several times. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch, on its roof, overtop of the driver who was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver, Tori A. Nininger, 18, of Moneta, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
