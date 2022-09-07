The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) recently announced that Officer First Class Conservation Police Officer Shane D. Wilson, who covers the Smith Mountain Lake area, has been named the 2021 Virginia Boating Officer of the Year.
“Officer Wilson’s enthusiastic attitude, his dedication to Conserving and Protecting Virginia’s wildlife resources, and his outstanding efforts in connecting the citizens of the commonwealth to the outdoors through boating safety and educational outreach made him the top candidate for this award,” said DWR Chief of Law Enforcement John Cobb. “Officer Wilson is a well-deserved recipient of this prestigious award.”
A few of Wilson’s more noteworthy accomplishments include: identification of and arrests made for boating under the influence (BUI) and for driving under the influence. He also has received letters of commendation from the public related to his boating efforts.
