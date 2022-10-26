Update 3:30 p.m.:
The emergency preparedness exercise scheduled today from 4:30 to 6 p.m. today at the Franklin County Health Department, 365 Pell Avenue, Rocky Mount, has been canceled.
Original 10 a.m.:
An emergency training exercise will be held at the Franklin County Health Department, 365 Pell Avenue, in Rocky Mount today, Oct. 26, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
While the training is designed to resemble a real emergency with area emergency agencies participating in the drill, the public is advised the sounds of sirens, shouting or shots are strictly part of the simulation to test agency crisis plans.
“This is going to be a very realistic exercise,” said Jeanette Losee, Public Health Emergency Coordinator with West Piedmont Health District.
