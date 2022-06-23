During the Franklin County School Board meeting on Monday, June 13, Mr. Williams (no first name given at meeting) reflected on how the Uvalde, Texas, shooting impacted him personally and discussed the steps that will be taken to ensure student and faculty safety in schools.
Each school has a crisis team and a threat assessment team specific to each education level, and they have a mental health specialist available to help deviate what are “school-level threats.”
Williams mentioned they have an ADD (Avoid, Deny, Defend) Crisis plan to ensure awareness of surroundings. Also, most of the school system’s locks can now be unlocked and locked with a key from either side of the door.
Williams went on to discuss how over the last few years, the school system hasn’t been as aware of potential threats in schools by leaving doors open for ventilation and so on.
Earlier in the meeting, Williams provided a construction update, stating that Snow Creek and Burnt Chimney Elementary Schools are the last two elementary schools that need secure entrances, which should be completed before the new school year. The secure entrances include a holding area with new door entryway in which visitors cannot progress further into the building unless they are invited in.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.