Bank of Botetourt recently announced that the grand opening for its newest office in the Town of Vinton will take place Thursday, Aug. 19.
The new office is located at 410 South Pollard Street and is approximately 2,700 square feet. Services include an ATM with deposit capabilities, a drive-thru and night deposit. The bank’s mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage, and financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management, also will be available from this location.
“We are excited to be in the Town of Vinton and look forward to working with the residents and community. With the on-going mergers of other financial institutions in our market area, we are pleased to be expanding our services and footprint as the largest community bank headquartered in the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area,” stated G. Lyn Hayth III, president and CEO.
Paula E. Robins is serving as the bank’s Vinton Office assistant vice president and branch manager. She has more than 39 years of banking experience and was previously the branch manager at the bank’s Peters Creek and Bonsack/460 offices. Paula is a member of the Order of Eastern Stars, a group of dedicated women donating their time to community programs and has been active in the area’s various chambers of commerce. She grew up in Salem and Roanoke County and currently resides in Roanoke City with her husband Reggie.
The grand opening event will involve a formal ribbon cutting with the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce beginning at 9:30 a.m., along with activities throughout the day including giveaways and the presentation of a Cat’s Meow Replica for the new location.
Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates 13 retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.
