The Department of Wildlife Resources is alerting customers of new legislation going into effect Jan. 1.
The legislation states: Beginning Jan. 1, any person using a Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR)-owned or managed facility, including boating access sites, must have a valid Virginia hunting, trapping or fishing permit, a Restore the Wild membership, an access permit, or current certificate of boat registration issued by DWR to use the facility.
This does not apply to persons under the age of 17 or passengers with a permitted operator. The operator must have a permit.
Acceptable access permits include:
· Valid Virginia Trapping, Hunting or Fishing license
· Valid Virginia Boater Registration (must be Virginia)
· Valid Daily or Annual DWR Access Permit
· Current Restore the Wild Membership
For an updated FAQ, visit: https://dwr.virginia.gov/boating/access-faq/.
If customers find themselves at an access site without the proper permit, they can use DWR’s online licensing portal, Go Outdoors Virginia, to purchase through the website or app (free download from the app store). Visit www.gooutdoorsvirginia.com or https://dwr.virginia.gov/app/.
