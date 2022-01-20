Lake Retreat Properties Inc. has become one of the notable real estate companies at Smith Mountain Lake. This distinction is because of a unique familiarity and knowledge of the lake and its history as well as diligence in evaluating the real estate market.
The company recently was selected as the best real estate company and best for vacation rentals as featured in Lake Life’s Best of the Best Edition, in which readers voted on their favorite businesses.
With decades of experience to rely upon, the company has represented thousands of sellers and buyers and helped to transform the lake area from a favorite place to spend a day or a weekend into a widely sought-after primary home/vacation home mecca.
With Jeanette Childress as broker and her son, Wil Childress, as associate broker, the company has thrived under their leadership and now boasts annually a large volume of real estate sales as well as over 60-plus beautiful lakefront vacation rental homes for the vacationing public.
The unwavering focus on excellence and hard work has been a trademark of the company and places the company in a position of prominence today uniquely suitable to handle all real estate needs in this robust market and for years to come.
Lake Retreat Properties is located at 6760 White House Road, Huddleston, VA 24104. They may be contacted at 540-297-6002. For more information, visit lakeretreat.com or their Facebook page, “Lake Retreat Properties Inc.”
